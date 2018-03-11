A poignant child's note whose parents ended a prolonged divorce battle on a good note becomes a part of the Supreme Court judgement. The little piece of writing was a thankful note from the child for finally ending a harsh divorce battle between his parents. The incident is a unique case which is a depiction of peace and harmony, however, the rate of divorce among couples is increasing in India.

The little one present in court is exuberantly happy and sought liberty to present a handmade card expressing his joy on the settlement of all the disputes and litigations between his mother and father,” Justice Kurian said

In a rare yet poignant case, a child’s note of gratitude became a part of the Supreme Court’s judgement. The little piece of writing was a thankful note from the child for finally ending a harsh divorce battle between his parents. The couple finally decided to end their dispute on a healthy note and withdraw as many as 23 cases they had filed against each other after they got separated in 2011. the children utmost lost and were also torn between the parents which traumatised the children, the boy and his sister.

Justice Kurian chuckled as he received the note from the boy in open court. The court responded by scanning the boy’s note and making it part of their judgment. Justice Kurian reached put to the child by writing in his judgment that the poignant note is “the rich encomium paid to the court”. “The little one present in court is exuberantly happy and sought liberty to present a handmade card expressing his joy on the settlement of all the disputes and litigations between his mother and father,” Justice Kurian said.

The incident is a unique case which is a depiction of peace and harmony, however, the rate of divorce among couples is increasing in India. According to the 2011 Census, there are 13.2 lakh divorcees in India, a number many activists feel is immensely underreported. There are 9.09 lakh female divorcees, who make up 68% of the total divorced population. The divorce rate — the number of divorces per 1,000 marriages — in India is 2.3.

