Rahul Gandhi blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not having a dream, saying that this is why Chinese troops are still in Indian territory. Leader of the Congress Rahul Gandhi said India had to deal with Chinese "psychologically" from a position of power and said the world had to have a global perspective.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that “India’s captured institutions” are all busy building the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Prime Minister is 100 per cent focused on building his own image. India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision,” he tweeted while posting a video on the microblogging site.

In continuation of his video series focusing on border tension with the neighbouring country and other issues, the Congress leader posted another video on Twitter today and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not having a vision and said this is the reason “why China is in there”, indicating Chinese troops are still inside Indian territory.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suggested that India has to “psychologically” deal with Chinese from a position of strength and said that the country needs to have a global vision.

“Psychologically you have to deal with Chinese from a position of strength. If you deal with them from a position of strength, you can work with them, you can get what you need and it can actually be done. If they sense weakness, then you had it. The first thing is you are not going to take on China without a vision and I don’t mean a national vision, but an international vision,” the Congress leader said in the video.

He said that a huge opportunity is being lost at this moment.

“India has to have a global vision. India has to become an idea and it has to become a global idea. The thing that is going to protect India is actually to think big. Of course, we have this border issue and we have to resolve this border issue. But we have to change our approach and thinking. This is the point at which the road parts if we go this way we become a major player and if choose another way we become irrelevant. That is why I am aggravated because I can see that a huge opportunity is being lost. Why because we are not thinking long term and thinking big because we are disturbing our internal balance,” he said.

Attacking the Prime Minister, Gandhi said: “We are fighting amongst each other. Just look all-day Indian is fighting Indian. It is because there is no clear vision going forward. I know the Prime Minister is an opponent. My responsibility is to question him, ask questions and put pressure on him so he does his work. His responsibility is to give the vision. But it is not here that’s why China is in there today.”

The former Congress president termed China’s Belt and Road initiative as an “attempt to change the nature of the planet”.

This is the fourth video Gandhi has posted as part of his video series attacking the Centre over its handling of the ongoing tussle with the Dragon. Earlier, he released videos on June 17, June 20 and July 23.

