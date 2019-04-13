100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Jallianwala Bagh massacre martyrs on April 13 as the tragic incident completes 100 years. President Ram Nath Kovind has called the incident a stain on civilisation.

100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: As the unfateful event of Jallianwala Bagh massacre completes 100 years today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid their tributes to the martyrs in Amritsar, Punjab. President Ram Nath Kovind wrote on Twitter that the horrific massacre is a stain on civilisation and marks the day of sacrifice that can never be forgotten.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the valour and sacrifice of Jallianwala Bagh massacre martyrs will never be forgotten. He added that their memories inspires the leadership to work harder and build an India that they would be proud of. Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the cost of freedom should never be erased out of our memories. He also said that the brutal incident of Jallianwala Bagh massacre changed the course of Indian freedom struggle.

A 100 years ago today, our beloved freedom fighters were martyred at Jallianwala Bagh. A horrific massacre, a stain on civilisation, that day of sacrifice can never be forgotten by India. At this solemn moment, we pay our tribute to the immortals of Jallianwala #PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/tNt0v5aFWv — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2019

Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of. pic.twitter.com/jBwZoSm41H — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2019

Today is the centenary of the brutal Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, a day of infamy that stunned the entire world and changed the course of the Indian freedom struggle. The cost of our freedom must never be forgotten. #JallianwalaBaghCentenary pic.twitter.com/f13691imZd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2019

Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain had earlier said that UK must issue an apology to India, Pakistan and Bangladesh for the massacre and Bengal famine. Calling the tragedies a scar on Britain’s face, the minister also advocated that Kohinoor diamond should be returned to Lahore.

Prior to Fawad Hussain’s statement, British Prime Minister Theresa May had said in British Parliament that the Jallianwala Bagh incident is a shameful scar on British Indian history and added that they deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when the British Indian Army led by Colonel Reginald Dyer opened fire at an unarmed crowd on the occasion of Baisakhi. Later on, The British government released statistics stating that 379 innocent people lost their lives while 1, 200 were injured in the massacre.

