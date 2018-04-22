The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has stated that thousands of articles were reportedly lost in 2017. The reports by the IGI Airport stated that the major chunk of the lost articles included expensive laptops and imported liquor bottles. The lost items included several gold-studded watches, many expensive mobile phones and also hard cash. Now, in order to cope with this menace, the seventh busiest in Asia today, IGI is said to be taking help from new software which is said to bring a reform in the system.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) which is said to be the busiest airport in the country has stated that thousands of articles were reportedly lost in 2017. The reports by the IGI Airport stated that the major chunk of the lost articles included expensive laptops and imported liquor bottles. In 2017, the IGI reported almost 10, 000 lost articles. It was found that most of the lost article included expensive electronics and imported liquor bottles. However, the airport stated that 85% of the articles were later claimed by the owners. If you think that forgetting your expensive laptop at an airport was big deal, the Brisbane airport in Australia claimed that they had found a prosthetic limb in other lost items earlier this year.

Apart from the IGI, Dubai airport which is among the top three busiest airports in the world, reported at least 1 lakh lost items in 2017. The lost items included gold-studded watches, expensive mobile phones and also hard cash. Now in order to cope with this menace, the seventh busiest in Asia today, IGI is said to be taking help from new software which is said to bring a reform in the system. As per reports, the IGI has brought in new software to make sure that the handover process is made much easier. With this, the airport authorities are said to be doing away with the old procedures of handing over the articles.

As per a report by PTI, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said that new software has been put in place to make the ‘handover process scientific and user-friendly.’ Reports suggest that the following software has been developed and designed by DIAL with minimum human intervention and ensures there is no room for paperwork. A DIAL spokesperson said, “Every item gets a unique barcode, which is read by the barcode scanner. This enables accuracy in handling lost property and eases the process. All details of the claimant such as their picture and required documents are captured by the software.”

ALSO READ: Bihar: Man gets 10-year jail term, Rs 50,000 fine for kidnapping and raping minor girl

The following development comes in after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had announced the launch of a new application ‘lost and found app’.

ALSO READ: Class 10 boy the new UP DGP? Orders Gorakhpur Police to probe his brother’s case!

ALSO READ: 55-year-old Maharashtra man rapes minor girl after luring her with chocolate, arrested

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App