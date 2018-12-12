Bengaluru will not become a sleeper cell for the Bangladeshi immigrants, Rohingyas after reports surfaced that the number of Rohingyas and illegal immigrants in the city have gone up in recent years. Speaking on the matter, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that the government is making efforts to locate them and deport them back.

According to reports, the Karnataka government has sent the biometric details of 108 Rohingyas to the Centre so that a deportation process is started. The report also said that around 177 Rohingyas were identified who were residing in the city and taking illegal shelter across the metro. The report mentioned that the number of illegal immigrants has increased in the past few years.

Deputy minister has said that the matter has been discussed with the BBMC and other local authorities to locate and arrest immigrants who are taking illegal shelter in the city, specifically in areas like Devara Bisanahalli, Kadu Bisanahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Bellandur and other regions.

