10th Lok Sabha Elections (1989) in Odisha: Here is the complete list of candidates, winners and other details of the 10th Lok Sabha Elections of Odisha.

10th Lok Sabha Elections (1989) in Odisha: The 10th Lok Sabha Elections or the 1989 Lok Sabha elections were held for 20 seats. The Janata Dal bagged 15 seats, INC 3 while the CPM and CPI won 1 seat each.

Govind Chandra Munda (Janata Dal) from Keonjhar (ST), Dabananda Amat (Janata Dal) from Sundargarh (ST), Ananta Narayan Singh Deo (Janata Dal) from Aska, Samarendra Kundu (Janata Dal) from Balasore, Gopinath Gajpathi Narayan Deo (INC) from Berhampur, Mangaraj Malik (Janata Dal) from Bhadrak (SC), Sivaji Patnaik (CPM) from Bhubaneswar, Balgopal Mishra (Janata Dal) from Bolangir, Srikanta Jena (Janata Dal) from Cuttack, Ravi Narayan Pani (Janata Dal) from Deogarh, Bhajaman Behra (Janata Dal) from Dhenkanal, Lokanath Choudhary (CPM) from Jagatsinghpur, Anadi Charan Das (Janata Dal) from Jajpur (SC), Bahkta Charan Das (Janata Dal) from Kalahandi, Rabi Ray (Janata Dal) from Kendrapara, Gridhar Gamango (INC) from Koraput (ST), Khagapati Pradhani (INC) from Nowrangpur (ST), Nakul Nayak (Janata Dal) from Phulbani (SC), Nilamani Routray (Janata Dal) from Puri and Bhabani Shankar Hota from Sambalpur had won the 1989 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha (formerly Orissa).

