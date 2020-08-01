Local authorities have confirmed the death of at least 11 people after a crane collapsed in Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Vishakhapatnam; Vizag's next big tragedy after incident of LG Polymer Gas Leak earlier in May.

At least eleven people died and one other sustained injuries after a crane collapsed here in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The incident was reported from Hindustan Shipyard Limited, DCP Suresh Babu confirmed.

“A crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 11 dead and 1 injured in the incident,” said the DCP.

Rama Krishna, Jana Sena supporter said, “The crane accident took place at 12 pm. The crane fell at the time of load testing. We are seeing from the last 90 days in Visakhapatnam that LG Polymer gas leak took place, there was a blast in Visakhapatnam container yard and now this happened.”

“All this is happening because there is no safety audit. The government should arrange safety audits and cancel the license of those who do not have an audit done,” he added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the crane accident. After knowing the details of the incident, Reddy has directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action on the incident.

