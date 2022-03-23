11 migrant workers from Bihar killed in a massive fire at a godown in Secunderabad due to a short circuit.

A heart-rending incident happened today early morning at Bansilalpet of Bhoiguda in Secunderabad where 11 people died due to a fire in a godown. The fire was caught because of a short circuit around 4 am.

The killed people were the migrant laborers from Chapra District in Bihar who were working in the godown. When the fire was caught they were sleeping and later got hit in the trap of the fire.

As per the data collected, 11 workers were killed; 4-5 workers have severe injuries and are critically admitted at the Gandhi Hospital.

Police Commissioner C V Anand stated that these laborers were residing in the godown as they were unable to find a room nearby. He later added that how the scrap products made of plastic and electrical cables were kept is illegal. The fire became massive because the godown materials easily caught fire.

The Commissioner also stated that if the owner of the godown was found accountable for this massive fire then he will be charged.

Sharing deep concern on this matter, PM Narendra Modi announced a 2 lakh of relaxation for each victim family under PM’s National Relief Fund.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao also promised 5 lakh relief for each of those families whose bread earner were taken away in this drastic incident.