India on Friday held retaliatory fire assaults against Pakistani bunkers and fuel dumps across the LoC (Line of Control), 11 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and about 16 of them are injured.

The number of Pakistan soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army troops on Friday has gone up to 11 and 16 of its soldiers have been injured. Indian Army retaliated strongly to Pakistan’s unprovoked ceasefire violations at multiple locations today, Army sources said.

“The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandos. Sixteen Pakistan Army soldiers were injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed,” a source said.

Earlier three Indian soldiers were killed at two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violations by the troops of the neighbouring country. Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources said.

Also read: 41 trains cancelled, 11 short terminated due to farmers’ agitation in Punjab: Northern Railway

Also read: ‘Polls won’t be free, fair under Mamata’, BJP seeks President’s rule WB

Three civilians were also killed and several other sustained injuries as Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said. The injured have been admitted to hospitals.

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC across multiple sectors to including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam. The Indian Army retaliated strongly to ceasefire violations.

Pakistan has resorted to 4,052 ceasefire violations this year of which 128 took place in November and 394 in October. It had resorted to 3,233 ceasefire violations last year, Army sources said.

Also read: Pollution levels dip in Delhi, air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category