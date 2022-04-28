Nearly 11,000 loudspeakers were removed from religious sites until Wednesday evening, as directed by the Uttar Pradesh government

According to government data, a total of 10,923 loudspeakers were removed from various religious locations around the state. Following the guidelines, the volume of 35,221 loudspeakers was reduced on Wednesday.

The state’s home department removed loudspeakers from Agra, Meerut, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi, as well as four commissioners: Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Varanasi.

The home department removed a maximum of 2,395 loudspeakers from religious places in the Lucknow zone and reduced the volume to 7,397 loudspeakers in the Gorakhpur and Varanasi zones.

However, the state’s home department asked police to remove loudspeakers and those who were breaking the noise limit guidelines from religious buildings across the state on Wednesday. On April 24, the authorities issued an order to remove loudspeakers from religious buildings. By April 30, the districts must submit a compliance report in this regard.

On April 21, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an order prohibiting the use of loudspeakers in religious buildings and requiring that sound be contained within the premises exclusively.

He also stated that no microphones and loudspeakers would be permitted in religious buildings.

Supreme Court ruled in June 2005 that loudspeakers and music systems could not be used in public between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. (save in circumstances of public emergency), noting the harmful effects of noise pollution on the health of those who dwell in such locations.

Since MNS head Raj Thackeray issued an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, the issue of loudspeakers has gained traction.