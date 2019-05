11th Lok Sabha Elections (1991) in Odisha: Here is the complete list of candidates, winners and other details of the 11th Lok Sabha Elections of Odisha.

11th Lok Sabha Elections (1991) in Odisha: The 11th Lok Sabha elections or the 1991 Lok Sabha elections were held for 21 seats in Odisha. The Indian National Congress (INC) won 13 seats, Janata Dal 6, CPI and CPM got 1 seat each.

Ramachandra Rath (INC) from Aska, Kartikeswar Patra (INC) from Balasore, Gopinath Gajapathi Narayandeo (INC) from Berhampur, Arjun Charan Sethi (Janata Dal) from Bhadrak (SC), Shivaji Patnaik (CPIM) Bhubaneswar, Sarat Chandra Pattnayak (INC) from Bolangir, Srikant Jena (Janata Dal) from Cuttack, Sriballav Panigrahi (INC) from Deogarh, Raja Kamakhya Prasad Singhdeo Mahindr Bahadur (INC) from Dhenkanal, Loknath Choudhury (CPI) from Jagatsinghpur, Anadi Charan Das (Janata Dal) from Jajpur (SC), Subash Chandra Nayak (INC) from Kalahandi, Rabi Ray (Janata Dal) from Kendrapara, Govinda Chandra Munda (Janata Dal) from Keonjhar (ST), Giridhar Gomango (INC) from Koraput (ST), Bhagey Gobardhan (INC) from Mayurbhanj (ST), Khagapati Pradhani(INC) from Nowrangpur (ST), Mrutyunjaya Nayak (INC) from Phulbani (SC), Braja Kishore Tripathy (Janata Dal) from Puri, Krupasindhu Bhoi (INC) from Sambalpur and Congress candidate Frida Topno (W)from Sundargarh (ST) had won the 1991 Lok Sabha Election in Odisha (formerly Orissa).

