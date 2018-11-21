Jagatpur bus accident: Expressing deep concern over the tragic road accident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed state health minister Pratap Jena to rush to the spot and ensure proper treatment to the injured. Meanwhile, personnel of the Odisha Fire Service and Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA) are conducting search and rescue operation.

Personnel from the Odisha Fire Service and Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA) are conducting search and rescue operation. (Photo: ANI)

Jagatpur bus accident: At least twelve people were killed and a dozen others injured after a private bus carrying 30 passengers from Talcher’s Balanda to Bhubaneswar fell from Mahanadi bridge near Jagatpur in Cuttack district on Tuesday. The driver of the bus lost control after colliding with a buffalo and plunged off the bridge into Mahanadi river bed, an eyewitness said. The injured were rushed to the Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital. Several of them are said to be critical.

Expressing deep concern over the tragic road accident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed state health minister Pratap Jena to rush to the spot and ensure proper treatment to the injured. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also visited the hospital to meet those injured in the Cuttack bus accident.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited hospital to meet those injured in the Cuttack bus accident. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/te1fvC8eIy — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

Meanwhile, personnel from the Odisha Fire Service and Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA) are conducting search and rescue operation. More details awaited.

Odisha: 7 people died after a bus carrying around 30 passengers fell from the Mahanadi bridge near Jagatpur in Cuttack today. Rescue operations underway; Latest #visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/5V1Ow2zFww — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

