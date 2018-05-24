Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the threat calls received by at least 12 MLAs in Uttar Pradesh. Among those who have received the extortion calls, most of the MLAs are from the BJP. The MLAs received threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages asking them to shell out Rs 1o lakh or face dire consequences.

A special team has been formed in order to probe into the extortion threats received by at least 12 MLAs in Uttar Pradesh, a police official said. Reports said that the 12 MLAs, most of them belonging to the BJP, received threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages asking them to shell out Rs 1o lakh or face dire consequences. The extortion threats were issued under the name of a gangster, Ali Budesh Bhai from Dubai, who once had worked with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. As soon as the matter was reported, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took the cognisance of the matter and ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the matter. Adityanath also directed the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) to act swiftly in this regard.

“The CM sought details of the matter from ADG (Law and Order) and asked him to deploy STF and ATS teams to work out the case and take stern action against the guilty,” an official spokesman was quoted as saying by PTI.

Veer Vikram Singh (Meeranpur Katra in Shahjahanpur), Manvendra Singh (Dadraul in Shahjahanpur), Prem Prakash Pandey (Tarabganj in Gonda), Vinay Kumar Dwivedi (Mehnam in Gonda), Vinod Katiyar (Bhognipur in Kanpur), Shahshank Trivedi (Mahauli in Sitapur), Anita Rajput (Debai in Bulandshahr) are among those who have received threats calls.

During a media briefing, ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said that the SIT has been constituted under the STF Inspector General and includes Additional SP of the ATS. He further added that the motive behind the calls seems to be a planned conspiracy to create panic. “These calls have been made from a land-line number registered in Texas (US) which perhaps has a WhatsApp facility,” he said.

He asserted that UP police have obtained the IP address which was used to make the extortion calls to the MLAs. He said that a journalist in Bhopal and some other people in Delhi and Rajasthan had also got similar messages in the recent past. ADG Kumar said the messages are being issued in the name of a gangster who had issued such threats to film personalities in the 1990s. “In 1998, he shifted to Bahrain and was carrying out his operations from there. In the past 10 years, there has been no report of his activities in India but he is on the radar of the intelligence agencies,” Anand said.

