At least 2 people including a 12-year-old boy were killed on Friday night in a fire that broke out in an eight-storey building. Ten fire tenders had been rushed to the spot on Friday night as the incident started.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 17 (ANI): Two deaths have occured in the fire which broke out in a residential building in Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue late last night. A 12-year-old boy was also killed in the fire that erupted in the eight-storey building.

Among those dead include a minor boy, who jumped from the building and was rushed to Calcutta Medical College where he was declared brought dead, and a man who got stuck in a washroom. Ten fire tenders had been rushed to the spot on Friday night as the incident started. The fire has been completely doused off as per the Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose.

Fire broke out at a residential building in Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue on Friday night. Ten fire tenders have reached the spot and are attempting to bring the fire under control.

