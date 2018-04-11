A 12 year-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh's Koriya district died after his phone exploded. The boy was playing a video game while simultaneously charging his phone. One of his friends also got hurt in the incident.

In a shocking incident, a 12 year-year-old boy from Koriya district in Chhattisgarh died after his mobile phone burst while he was holding it in his hands on Tuesday. As per reports in a leading daily, the deceased has been identified as Ravi Sonwan and the incident took place while he was playing a video game at the same time while his phone was plugged into a charging point. Moreover, in the incident, one of his friends also got injured as he was standing nearby him.

Meanwhile, after the explosion, Sonwan intestines had started to spill out from his stomach and the family members tried to keep the intestines in by tying a cloth around him as per reports in a leading daily. Both Sonwan and his friend were rushed to a local community centre and then later shifted to Ambikapur hospital. Looking at the condition of the boy doctors asked his parents to take him to a district hospital. While trying hard to get their son better treatment, they faced a lot of difficulties. There was no ambulance to shift him. However, they called a taxi and took him to the district hospital.

Sonwan had multiple surgeries but was later declared dead on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, a similar incident took place at Kheriakani village in Odisha last month. An 18-year-old girl died after her phone exploded while she was talking to her relatives simultaneously charging it. She received multiple injuries in her hand chest and legs and was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors pronounced her dead.

