12-year-old Dalit girl from UP’s Muzaffarnagar gangraped for 3 days, 5 of 6 accused are minors

A minor Dalit girl was abducted, gangraped by 6 minors in UP’s Muzaffarnagar area. The police said that the 12-year-old victim was kidnapped from her house last month and was gangraped by six people for three days. The girl was later sent for a medical examination at a nearby government hospital. The investigating police have formed special teams to nab all the six absconding accused. Commenting on the identity of the accused, the investigating police officer said that 5 of 6 are minors and efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the sixth accused. The accused are said to be aged between 14 years to 16 years.

The following matter was highlighted after the victim along with her family members and relatives staged a protest outside the district magistrate’s office in Muzaffarnagar. She had alleged that the police did not lodge her complaint against the six accused.

The maternal grandmother of the victim claimed that police had refused to file an FIR in the matter. Later, in the complaint filed, the grandmother said that the 12-year-old girl was abducted by the six accused in a car while she was on her way to Kukra village.

The girl’s parents are no more and she was living with her maternal grandmother. The following reports come to light just a few weeks after an 8-year-old minor was gangraped by her relative after being abducted from outside the school. The victim who is being treated and is being kept under intensive care haven’t yet given her statement to the police.

Commenting on her health condition of the victim, the hospital authorities said that her condition is improving but she is still under trauma.

The incident took place on June 26 after the minor was lured by two men while she was reportedly waiting for her father outside the school.

