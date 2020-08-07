The minor girl, who was the victim of sexual assault in Delhi's Paschim Vihar and was admitted to AIIMS, has been shifted to the neurosurgery intensive care unit (ICU), AIIMS sources said on Friday.

The minor girl, who was the victim of sexual assault in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar and was admitted to AIIMS, has been shifted to the neurosurgery intensive care unit (ICU), AIIMS sources said on Friday.

The victim is on a ventilator and at present her blood platelet count is low. She may undergo neurosurgery when the count improves, sources said.

“The 12-year-old girl admitted to AIIMS after alleged sexual assault in Paschim Vihar is in a critical state and has been shifted to the neurosurgery ICU. She’s on a ventilator and her platelet count is low. She may undergo neurosurgery after platelet count improves,” AIIMS sources told ANI.

Also read: 9 killed in landslide in Kerala’s Idukki district, PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Also read: Never get complacent, SSarita, the Managing Trustee of Priyadarshani Group of Schools advise to young women

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and Delhi State Legal Services Authority has granted compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of victim from the court.

“A 12-year-old brave girl from Paschim Vihar is fighting for life in AIIMS. Today, DSLSA and Delhi Commission for Women has granted interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the girl’s family from the court. The Delhi government is also fully assisting the victim’s family. Daughter, don’t you lose courage, the country is with you!” Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted.

The Delhi Police on Thursday evening arrested an accused in connection with the sexual assault and attack on the 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar in the national capital earlier in the week, Delhi police said.

Also read: Manoj Sinha takes oath as new J&K LG