Hyderabad man Crafts 1,265kg Laddu for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony

Nagabhushan Reddy from Hyderabad has meticulously prepared a colossal 1,265kg laddu to be offered at the upcoming Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The sweet masterpiece, crafted by around 30 dedicated individuals working tirelessly for 24 hours, will be transported in a refrigerated glass box from Hyderabad to Ayodhya, commencing its journey on January 17.

The owner of Shree Ram Catering, Nagabhushan Reddy, shared the inspiration behind this grand offering. “When the Bhoomi Pooja of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple was happening, we thought to ourselves as to what offering can be given to Sri Ram,”. That’s how we have prepared this 1,265kg laddu for the Mandir.”

Sweet master Dushasan, who played a pivotal role in the creation of the colossal laddu, expressed his joy at undertaking such a significant project. “I feel very happy. This is the first time that I have done such a huge work. We have done this with very much hard work. We have made this laddu such that it won’t get damaged anyway during travel.”

The laddu symbolizes a daily offering from the day of the Bhoomi Pooja until the grand opening of the temple. The Yatra from Hyderabad to Ayodhya is set to begin on January 17, carrying this delightful creation to be part of the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Meanwhile, as preparations for the ceremony unfold, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla is scheduled to tour the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Wednesday, according to Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid. The week-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony is expected to draw thousands of dignitaries and devotees from various sections of society, culminating in the opening of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for ‘darshan’ to the general public on January 23.