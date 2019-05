12th Lok Sabha Elections (1998) in Odisha: Here is the complete list of candidates, winners and other details of the 12th Lok Sabha Elections of Odisha.

12th Lok Sabha Elections (1998) in Odisha: The 12th general elections or the Lok Sabha Elections 1998 were held for 21 seats in Odisha. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had got 9 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 7 seats while the Indian National Congress (INC) won 5 seats.

