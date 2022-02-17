The incident happened during a wedding programme wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke.

As many as eleven people lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Further, two people have been seriously injured after they accidentally fell into a well. Speaking on this, the District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam said to reporters, “We have got to know that 11 people have died and two others have been seriously injured after they accidentally fell into a well. This happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased,” he added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the accident of falling in a well in Nebua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar. “He has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured,” tweeted the office of the Chief Minister.

Further probe into the matter is currently underway.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday extended condolences to the family of those who lost their lives after accidentally falling into a well during a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. “Saddened to hear the sad news of the death of many people including women and children in the accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families who lost their families in this tragic accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery.”The death of the villagers in an unfortunate incident at Village Naurangia School Tola in District Kushinagar is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Wishing Lord Shri Ram a speedy recovery to the injured,” he tweeted.