Security forces on Sunday neutralised around 14 Naxalites after an encounter took place in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli during an anti-Naxalite operation. According to initial reports, Maharashtra DGP has confirmed that the operation is still underway. Meanwhile, the state authorities and local administration are monitoring the security situation in the region where the encounter took place.

According to reports, a specialised combat unit of Gadchiroli police C-60 commandos carried out the security operation. Speaking on the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sharad Shelar Sharad Shelar said that around 14 Naxals were killed in the operation. However, the operation is currently underway at Tadgaon forest in Bhamragad. The place is situated around 750 KM from Mumbai. Sadly, two district-level “commanders” of the C-60 team have been martyred in the combing operation. According to IGP Mathur, it is one of the major operations which has taken in Maharashtra.

This is not the first time when such an operation has taken place between the security forces and Naxalites. Such encounters are common in states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, where Naxalites have on multiple occasions tried to spread terror in remote regions of the states and create law and order problem. However, security forces including CRPF personnel, police and other agencies keep a constant check on Naxalite activities in order to foil their nefarious attempts to create terror among locals.

Maharashtra: 13 naxals killed in an encounter with police in Etapalli's Boriya forest area in Gadchiroli district. pic.twitter.com/3RnO5nR7cH — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2018

