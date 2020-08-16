A 13-year-old has been gangraped and murdered in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The police has managed to nab 2 men in connection with the case and informed the media that both accused will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA).

National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against two men accused of gangrape of a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, the police said on Saturday. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Later, the police recovered her body from a sugarcane field in Isanagar.

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been booked under offences of murder and gangrape, adding that action will also be taken against them under the NSA.

“Body of a 13-year-old was found from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. An FIR has been registered. Post mortem report has confirmed rape. Two men Santosh Yadav and Sanjay Gautam have been arrested and sent to jail,” Kumar told reporters here. “They have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 376 (D) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code. Action against both accused will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) as well,” he said.

