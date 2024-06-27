13-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped, Murdered; Body Found Along Haridwar Highway

A thirteen year old girl was found dead along a highway in the Bahadrabad area near the Patanjali Research Centre on Tuesday Morning. According to the police, the girl had reportedly gone missing three days ago. On Wednesday, the police said that the mother of the girl alleged that the minor was gang-raped by a local BJP worker and his partner before she was murdered.

The main accused has been identified as one, Adityaraj Saini who was a member of the local Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha, however, a letter that was issued by state BJP general Secretary Aditya Kothari states that the party had expelled him from his primary membership on Tuesday following the discovery of the girl’s body.

The girl’s mother asserted that Adityaraj Saini was the husband of a village head, however he was in relationship with his daughter who had gone missing on Sunday evening. She informed the police that when she called her 13-year-old teenager on her phone, it was recieved the former BJP worker who told her that the girl was with him. Her complaint further mentioned that her daughter’s phone was switched off after that.

The morther further recalled that when her daughter did not return home until Monday morning, she went to the BJP worker’s house where the other accused, Amit Saini was also living but she did not find her daughter.

Also read: NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Mastermind Plan Exposed!

The woman stated that when she warned Saini of taking the matter to the police, he threatened to kill her if she went to the police. However, the girl’s mother approached the police shortly after and lodged an official missing complaint on Monday.

Following the complaint, the police was able to retrieve the daughter’s body on Tuesday after hwich the mother alleged that her daughter was gang-raped and killed by Saini and his partner.

SP Pramendra Dobhal said that the duo was booked for gang-rape and murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, immediately after the complaint was lodged. The SP further pressed on the gravity of the issue and stated that five police teams have been formed to investigate into the matter.

Show Full Article