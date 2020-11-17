AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched YSR Sunna Vaddi (zero Interest) Panta Runalu Scheme. An Interest-free loan scheme aimed to answer the distress call of farmers by providing interest-free crop loans. CM released Rs. 510.30 Cr into the unencumbered bank accounts of 14.58 lakh farmers towards interest subsidy on the crop loans during 2019 Kharif season.

The Government is also disbursing an additional amount of Rs. 132 Cr which will be credited to farmers who suffered crop loss during heavy rains and floods in October. Earlier the Government had credited a total amount of Rs. 135 Cr into the bank accounts of around 1.66 lakh farmers towards compensation for crop loss incurred due to heavy rains and floods from June to September this year.

Recalling several issues CM noticed during his Padayatra; he said that the YSRCP manifesto was prepared to solve all those issues and added that so far 90 percent of the manifesto promises have been fulfilled. ‘This is a pro-farmer state, and the Government will ensure to give maximum support and answer the farmer’s distress. The Government will assist every farmer staring from the seeds to the purchase of crops.

Apart from this scheme, we have been giving Rs.13,500 under Rythu Bharosa and paying full interest subsidy to farmers on crop loans. There have been instances where the previous Government neglected the farmers in the state. We have also cleared all the pending arrears of Rs 1,180 crore levied on zero interest by the previous Government’ CM said.

The CM has also announced that the milk procurement under the AP-Amul project will begin from November 26 in Prakasam, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts.

The CM further added that the budget allocated to provide zero per cent interest loans will also include tenant farmers identified under Rythu Bharosa and that the Government certified and guaranteed seeds and pesticides will be supplied to farmers.

