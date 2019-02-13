AMU students booked for sedition: The Uttar Police have booked 14 Aligarh Muslim University students under sedition charges (124-A) following a confrontation with Republic TV journalists. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 147, 148, 392, 307, 323, 504, 124-A, 153-A, 153-B on the complaint of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha district leader Mukesh Lodhi.

AMU students union has denied the charges saying that the media persons from Republic TV were asking absurd questions and labelling the AMU with terror and anti-national activities.

The AMU students union called the FIR false and fabricated and said Republic TV media persons entered the university campus with malafide intention. Following the incident, the security has been beefed up in and around the AMU. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have shut down the internet services.

Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary said 14 students of AMU have been booked under sedition charges on the complaint of a BJYM leader. He said charges will be dropped if the allegations are not proved. Charges were slapped on former AMU Students’ union leader Nadeem Ansari while final year AMU student Sharjeel Usmani has also filed a counter FIR against Mukesh Lodhi and Republic TV crew accusing both of provoking clashes, reports said.

In a counter-complaint, a final year AMU student Sharjeet Usmani accused the TV crew of provoking clashes and disturbing peace on campus.

Earlier, the Aligarh Muslim University had denied to give quota in admission to SC/ST students.

