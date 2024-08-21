14 Dies In Reactor Explosion In Andhra Pradesh, President Droupadi Murmu Offers Condolences

President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences on the loss of lives in the reactor blast at a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli on Wednesday.

The President expressed anguish over the deaths and also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least three people died and around 17 others were injured in the major fire that broke out after the reactor blast at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli on Wednesday.

Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2024

“Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the President mentioned in a post on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences and said that he was “pained” by the loss of lives in the mishap. The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, as per the PMO.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” PMO mentioned in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. The

Chief Minister is expected to visit the families of the deceased and injured on Thursday.

Andhra Minister Vasamsetti Subhash earlier informed that rescue operations were still underway at the incident site as several people are feared trapped inside the company.

“Rescue teams are currently unable to enter the premises due to dense smoke and rescue operations are underway. It is not clear how many people may still be trapped inside the company. Rescue teams are working to reach there as soon as possible and further updates will be provided soon,” the Minister said.

