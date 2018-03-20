The Central government purchased a total of 140 air purifiers for Prime Minister Office (PMO) and 6 other government offices between 2014 and 2017. The government took this decision to combat increasing pollution in Delhi. Out of the total, Home Ministery spent around Rs 12 lakh to buy 44 air purifiers devices. Following the requests by officials, the NITI Ayog also purchased these kinds of devices.

In a bid to combat increasing pollution in Delhi, the Central government purchased a total of 140 air purifiers for Prime Minister Modi’s office and six other government agencies, according to previously unpublished government data. The government spent around Rs 36 lakh to buy air purifiers for various government offices between 2014 and 2017. Out of which, Home Ministry spent about Rs 12 lakh in the last 3 years to buy 44 air purifiers devices, on the other hand, PMO spent 25 such units of cost more than Rs 6,50,000, reveals data. NITI Ayog which also spent Rs 6,50,000 to issue these kinds of devices to senior level officers.

The decision by NITI Ayog has come after the request of many government officials. The information was revealed after a Right to Information (RTI) application was filed. However, a senior official said, ” The government is trying to clean the air of National Capital, there is no as such rule to allow officials to buy these kinds of devices but such purchases were made after receiving request application by the government employees. Last month speaking over city’s in Environment Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, pollution is not only adversely affecting people’s health but also tarnishing our national image. The government is also trying to refrain farmers from burning crop, which is one of the main causes of pollution in Delhi.

Many environmentalists and experts have accused the government of taking appropriate measure to combat mounting pollution. Three years back, Delhi High Court said living in Delhi is like living in the gas chamber. A recent British report has suggested that air pollution was responsible for almost 10% of the total disease burden in India. Commissioner of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Santosh Kumar Mall said, “Our offices are generally air conditioned, so air purifiers will function. Our schools aren’t air-conditioned, windows are open, so air purifiers won’t make a difference.”

