14th Lok Sabha elections 2004 Jharkhand. The 14th Lok Sabha Elections in Jharkhand or the first Lok Sabha Election election was held in 2004. Out of which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 7 seats, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)(JVM) won two, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won two, Indian National Congress bagged just one seat, and Independent (IND) party could manage to win only two seats from the state.

14th Lok Sabha elections 2004 Jharkhand: Elections in Jharkhand are being conducted since the formation of the state in 2000, to elect the members of Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha and to the members of the lower house of the Indian parliament, the Lok Sabha. There are 81 Vidhan Sabha constituencies and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The state of Jharkhand has 14 parliamentary constituencies, of which two (Singhbhum and Palamu) are reserved for SC candidates. Also, the constituencies of Rajmahal, Dumka, Khunti, and Lohardaga are reserved for ST candidates. During the first Lok Sabha election held in the state, there were 188.82 lakhs and voting was 55.69 per cent.

In the first election of the state, the Congress has won 6 seats, JMM 4, RJD two, CPI 1 and BJP one seat. In Jharkhand, the percentage of a voting percentage of the parties in the 2004 Lok Sabha election was seen in the Congress as 21.44 per cent and BJP got 33.01 per cent of the votes. At the same time, the BSP got 2.34, CPI got 3.80, JDU got 3.80, JMM got 16.28 and RJD (RJD) got 3.51 per cent of the votes

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have been the most dominant parties in the state since its formation. Other major parties include Indian National Congress, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India, Janata Dal (United) and All Jharkhand Students Union.

The electoral size of Jharkhand in the elections was 16812339 within which 8914164 were men and 7898175 were women. 67.58% was the voter turnout of the elections. The total number of nominations filed were 192 from which 28 were later rejected and 32 were withdrawn. Henceforth, 130 candidates, including 119 men and 11 women, contested the elections. A Total number of 182 candidates took part in the election.

Year Name of State/ UT Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Name Party Abbreviation Margin Votes 2004 Jharkhand Chatra Dhirendra Agarwal Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 18855 2004 Jharkhand Dhanbad Chandra Shekhar Dubey Indian National Congress (INC) 119378 2004 Jharkhand Dumka (ST) Shibu Soren JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA (JMM) 115015 2004 Jharkhand Giridih Tek Lal Mahto JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA (JMM) 149794 2004 Jharkhand Godda Furkan Ansari Indian National Congress (INC) 26754 2004 Jharkhand Hazaribagh Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta Communist Party Of India (CPI) 105328 2004 Jharkhand Jamshedpur Sunil Kumar Mahato JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA (JMM) 105633 2004 Jharkhand Khunti (ST) Sushila Kerketta Indian National Congress (INC) 51226 2004 Jharkhand Kodarma Babulal Marandi BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 154944 2004 Jharkhand Lohardaga (ST) Rameshwar Oraon Indian National Congress (INC) 90255 2004 Jharkhand Palamau (SC) Manoj Kumar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 55144 2004 Jharkhand Rajmahal (ST) Hemlal Murmu JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA (JMM) 2974 2004 Jharkhand Ranchi Subodh Kant Sahay Indian National Congress (INC) 15421 2004 Jharkhand Singhbhum (ST) Bagun Sumbrai Indian National Congress (INC) 59196

