In the 2004 general elections, there were 54 candidates in the 5 Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand. Out of 5 seats in the state, 3 seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party, 1 seat by Indian National Congress and 1 seat by Samajwadi Party.although the state party did not get a single seat in the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal account.

According to the percentage, in view of these votes, in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress got 38.31 per cent votes in the Uttarakhand, 40.98 per cent for the BJP and 7.93 per cent for the SP. In the general elections of 2004, the Congress returned to India eight years later and formed the government at the Center.

In the year 2004, the BJP won three seats, and the Congress and the SP won one seat each. In the year 2009, the Congress won all five seats in the State. Contestants who won from the state in 2004 were Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri Manabendra Shah Bachi Singh Rawat Karan Chand Singh Baba Rajendra Kumar Badi.

The total number of Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand Among them, 1 is reserved for scheduled castes. The state sends 3 members to represent it in the Rajya Sabha.



Year Name of State/ UT Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Name Party Abbreviation Margin Votes 2004 Uttaranchal Almora Bachi Singh Rawat BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 10052 2004 Uttaranchal Garhwal Maj. Gen. ( Retd) Bhuwan Chandrakhanduri (Avsm) BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 50962 2004 Uttaranchal Hardwar (SC) Rajendra Kumar Samajwadi Party (SP) 37659 2004 Uttaranchal Nainital K. C. Singh Baba Indian National Congress (INC) 49184 2004 Uttaranchal Tehri Garhwal Manabendra Shah BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 17446

