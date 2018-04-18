15 people have lost their lives after twin storm lashed the state on Tuesday evening. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered the chief secretary to look into the matter and prepare reports on the deaths and damage caused by the storm. This storm is the third fastest to hit the city since the last Aila.

As twin storms lashed the state of West Bengal on Tuesday, at least 15 people have been killed in the deadly situation including in Kolkata. The storms had also caused minor destruction in the state uprooting electric poles in the region and leaving trees toppled. According to reports, Kolkatta was lashed with a wind speeding at 98 km per hour, which is the third fastest to hit the city since the last Aila. The city came to a halt as traffic was blocked and train movement was also disrupted at several stations.

Moreover, according to reports in a leading daily nearly 50 people were injured after a few incidents took place during the storm. Also, reports say that seven persons were killed in Kolkata and six in Howrah after the two common seasonal storm in the region, norwesters hit the eastern state in the evening on Tuesday. While two others were struck by lightning in Hooghly and Bankura districts in the south of West Bengal. Five people in Kolkata died after a tree fell in the autorickshaw they were travelling in the central part of the state. One died after a house collapsed in Anandapur, while another unlucky pedestrian died after a tree fell on him on the outskirts of the southern part of the state.

Reports also reveal that four people, including a teenage girl, were killed in the storm in two separate incidents near Belur. Two others died after getting shocks after a tree fell on electric wires over their head. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee has instructed the chief secretary to look into the situation and prepare a report on the deaths and damage caused by the storm while the state secretariat officials have revealed that the disaster management department has been asked to send teams to the affected regions.

