15 Rescued After Two-Storey Building Collapses in Muzaffarnagar, UP; Rescue Operation Continues

A two-storey building collapsed in the Jansath police station area of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns of several individuals being trapped under the debris. The incident occurred on Sunday, prompting immediate action from the district administration and police to initiate rescue operations.

According to SP Muzaffarnagar, and Abhishek Singh, the collapse was reported at 5:30 pm. “We have two lintel structures and we are removing the above lintel structure…We have rescued 15 people as of now, and we are more than hopeful that we will rescue the other people who are inside this. The operations are on. It was a two-floor complex,” he stated.

The rescue efforts are ongoing, with teams working diligently to ensure the safety of those trapped. Further details regarding the incident and the condition of those involved are awaited as the search and rescue operation continues.