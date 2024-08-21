151 Sitting MPs And MLAs Hold Declared Cases Of Crime Against Women

A recent report by a poll rights organization revealed that 151 sitting MPs and MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women in their election affidavits, with West Bengal leading in the number of such lawmakers.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analyzed 4,693 out of 4,809 affidavits submitted to the Election Commission of India between 2019 and 2024. They found 16 MPs and 135 MLAs facing cases involving crimes against women.

West Bengal has the highest count, with 25 MPs and MLAs facing charges, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 21, and Odisha with 17. This report comes amid national outrage over recent high-profile cases of sexual violence.

Additionally, 16 sitting lawmakers, including two MPs and 14 MLAs, are facing rape charges under IPC section 376, which carries a severe penalty of up to life imprisonment.

Among political parties, the BJP has the most representatives (54) with declared cases of crimes against women, followed by Congress with 23 and TDP with 17. Both the BJP and Congress have five lawmakers each facing rape charges.

In response, the ADR strongly recommended that political parties avoid fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds, particularly those charged with rape and other crimes against women. They also called for fast-tracking court cases against MPs and MLAs and ensuring thorough police investigations.

