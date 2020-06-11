The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has reached 52,445. In the last 24 hours, about 1,500 cases and 97 deaths have been reported.

Over 1,500 more COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 52,445 in the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 23,693 recovered/discharged, 26,897 active cases and 1,855 deaths. “The Mumbai has reported 1,567 more COVID-19 cases today. The total number of cases in the city is now at 52,445, including 23,693 recovered/discharged, 26,897 active cases and 1,855 deaths,” BMC stated.

Meanwhile, 435 new COVID cases and 7 deaths were reported in Pune in the last 24 hours which took the total number of cases to 10,394 in the city. “Pune reports 435 new COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 10,394 and death toll is at 449,” City Health Department said.

Maharashtra reported 3,254 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 94,041. The state Health Department said 1,879 coronavirus patients were discharged on Wednesday and the total number of those discharged stands at 44,517.

Also Read: Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts

Also Read: Karnataka bans online classes for students up to class V

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,86,579, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With as many as 357 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has increased to 8,102. Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Also Read: PM Modi to address 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce today

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App