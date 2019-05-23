15th Lok Sabha Elections 2009 Chhattisgarh. 15th Lok Sabha Elections in Chhattisgarh was held in 2009. Out of 11 seats, ten seats were won by the Bharatiya Janta Party for the National Democratic Alliance and one by the Indian National Congress for the United Progressive Alliance in first-past-the-post elections. Voting in the state took place on 16 April.

15th Lok Sabha Elections 2009 Chhattisgarh: Formed in the year 2000 after separation from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh has 11 parliamentary constituencies and 90 Assembly constituencies. The Fifteen Lok Sabha elections in Chattisgarh was held in 2009, for 11 seats in the state. This was the second time that an election had taken place in the state after it achieved its statehood from Madhya Pradesh in 2000. Main parties who battle against each other in 2009 Lok Sabha elections in Chattisgarh were Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Communist Party of India (CPI).

Out of 11 seats, ten seats were won by the Bharatiya Janta Party for the National Democratic Alliance and one by the Indian National Congress for the United Progressive Alliance in first-past-the-post elections. Voting in the state took place on 16 April. The election was marred by Naxalite violence in several of the state’s constituencies. Out of approximately 15.4 million eligible voters, 55.29 per cent exercised their right to vote.

In Chhattisgarh, there was 1 crore 54 lakh 76 thousand 577 voters and the voting percentage was 55.29 per cent in this election. In the second Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh, 178 candidates came to the electoral field, BJP got 45.03 per cent votes in Chhattisgarh and Congress got 37.31 per cent.

Contestants that swept to victory in Chhatisgarh Lok Sabha polls were Sohan Potai,Baliram Kashyap,Chandu Lal Sahu,Ramesh Bais, Saroj Pandey,Madhusudan Yadav,Dilip Singh Judeo,Charan Das Mahant,Kamla Devi Patle,Vishnudeo Sai,Murarilal Singh..

Year Name of State/ UT Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Name Party Abbreviation Margin Votes 2009 Chattisgarh Bastar Baliram Kashyap BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 100262 2009 Chattisgarh Bilaspur Dilip Singh Judev BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 20139 2009 Chattisgarh Durg Saroj Pandey BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 9954 2009 Chattisgarh Janjgir-Champa Shrimati Kamla Devi Patle BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 87211 2009 Chattisgarh Kanker Sohan Potai BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 19288 2009 Chattisgarh Korba Charan Das Mahant Indian National Congress (INC) 20737 2009 Chattisgarh Mahasamund Chandulal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya) BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 51475 2009 Chattisgarh Raigarh Vishnu Deo Sai BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 55848 2009 Chattisgarh Raipur Ramesh Bais BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 57901 2009 Chattisgarh Rajnandgaon Madhusudan Yadav BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 119074 2009 Chattisgarh Sarguja Murarilal Singh BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 159548

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App