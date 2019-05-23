The second Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand was held in 2009, but it was the 15th Lok Sabha election of the country. ut of 14 seats in the state 8 seats were won by BJP, Indian National Congress 1, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 2, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 1, and two seats were bagged up by IND.

15th Lok Sabha Elections Jharkhand: The second Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand was held in 2009, but it was the 15th Lok Sabha election of the country. 15th Lok Sabha elections or 2009 Lok Sabha elections were held in two phases. The state of Jharkhand has 14 parliamentary constituencies, of which two (Singhbhum and Palamu) are reserved for SC candidates. Also, the constituencies of Rajmahal, Dumka, Khunti, and Lohardaga are reserved for ST candidates.

The electoral size of Jharkhand in the elections was 17934095, out of which 9484167 were men and 8449928 were women. 50.98% was the voter turnout of the elections. Out of 14 seats in the state 8 seats were won by BJP, Indian National Congress 1, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 2, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 1, and two seats were bagged up by IND. During the Lok Sabha elections held in the state, there was 1 crore 79 lakh 34 thousand 95 voters and their voting percentage was 50.98 per cent.

If we look at the total number of percentages of the winning parties then, BJP won by 27.53 per cent, Congress by 15.02 per cent, JMM 11.7 per cent and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) 10.48 per cent.

In Jharkhand's 14 seats, there were 249 candidates in this year's election.

Contestants that swept to victory in Jharkhand Lok Sabha polls from Bhartiya Janta Party were Devidhan Besra, Nishikant Dubey, Ravindra Kumar Pandey, Pashupati Nath Singh, Arjun Munda (resigned in 2011), Karia Munda, Sudarshan Bhagat, Yashwant Sinha.

Wherein Candidates who win from party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha were Shibu Soren and Kameshwar Baitha belonged to Dumka and Palamau constituency respectively.

Also, Candidates from other parties who were the elected MP’s Madhu Koda, Inder Singh Namdhari, Subodh Kant Sahay, Babulal Marandi, Ajay Kumar from their respective constituency.

Year Name of State/ UT Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Name Party Abbreviation Margin Votes 2009 Jharkhand Chatra Inder Singh Namdhari Independent (IND) 16178 2009 Jharkhand Dhanbad Pashupati Nath Singh BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 58047 2009 Jharkhand Dumka Shibu Soren JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA (JMM) 18812 2009 Jharkhand Giridih Ravindra Kumar Pandey BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 94738 2009 Jharkhand Godda Nishikant Dubey BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 6407 2009 Jharkhand Hazaribagh Yashwant Sinha BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 40164 2009 Jharkhand Jamshedpur Arjun Munda BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 119663 2009 Jharkhand Khunti Karia Munda BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 80175 2009 Jharkhand Kodarma Babulal Marandi Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM) 48520 2009 Jharkhand Lohardaga Sudarshan Bhagat BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 8283 2009 Jharkhand Palamau Kameshwar Baitha JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA (JMM) 23538 2009 Jharkhand Rajmahal Devidhan Besra BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 8983 2009 Jharkhand Ranchi Subodh Kant Sahay Indian National Congress (INC) 13350 2009 Jharkhand Singhbhum Madhu Kora Independent (IND) 89673

