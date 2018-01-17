India’s most courageous 16 Children’s from different parts of the country were named for the National Bravery Award 2018, on Tuesday. These Children’s will be awarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including 4 posthumously, as they lose their lives, while saving others.

On Tuesday, 16 Children’s were named for the National Bravery Award, which will be distributed on Republic day. Children’s from different parts of the country will get these awards for their bravery. 16 names including 4 posthumously will get the award from the Prime Minister of the Country. These children’s are selected from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Karnataka, Punjab, Meghlaya, Odisha, Nagaland, Gujarat, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand on the basis of different acts of bravery.

The National Bravery awards are mainly classified in five categories-

Bharat Award Sanjay Chopra Award Geeta Chopra Award Bapu Gaidhani Award and General National Bravery Awards

The National Bravery Awards are given under the aegis of the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) every Republic Day. The members of the ICWW selects the names of children after detailed discussion and careful scrutiny of the cases.

The National Bravery awards are usually announced on 14 November, Children’s Day, and later presented by the Prime Minister on the eve of the Republic Day, and prior to this the President hosts a reception in their honour, where the children meet the media.On 26 January, the awardees take part in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi

The National Awards for Bravery was started in 1957 by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) to recognise and honour children who have performed outstanding deeds of bravery and selfless sacrifice. Every year the ICCW confers these awards to children below 16years of age. Applications for these awards are acknowledged from Central/State government departments, Panchayats, Zila Parishads, school authorities as well as state and Union Territory councils for child welfare.

The selection is made by a committee constituted by the ICCW, comprising of representatives from the Secretariats of the President and the Vice-President, various ministries, as well as the Central Social Welfare Board, police, All India Radio, Doordarshan and leading NGOs such as the National Bal Bhavan, SOS, Children’s Villages of India, R K Mission and experienced ICCW members.