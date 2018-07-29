According to Seju P Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer Delhi), a case of kidnapping of 16-year-old was registered on July 30 in the outer Delhi's Sultanpuri police station by her family. Following the girl's statement, four accused Ravi, Rohit, Mukesh and Rinki were arrested.

Four people, including a woman, were detained for their alleged involvement in trafficking a 16-year-old girl, the police said on Saturday, July 28. The matter came to light when the victim contacted her mother on July 21 and told her that she was in the Rohini area. The mother went to the place and brought her to the police station. After a medical examination, the police recorded her statement. According to Seju P Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer Delhi), a case of kidnapping of 16-year-old was registered on July 30 in the outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri police station by her family. Following the girl’s statement, four accused Ravi, Rohit, Mukesh and Rinki were arrested.

The victim told the police that she was with Abhishek, an 18-year-old man who lured her and took her to Haridwar, where he sexually assaulted her. After four days, they returned to Delhi and stayed at Old Delhi railway station. The victim said that there they met one Ravi who promised to provide them with a job and a shelter. He then took both of them to their home in Ghaziabad.

The next morning, ravi and Abhishek left the home, but Abhishek never returned. Ravi came back to home and told the victim that he has arranged a job for her and Abhishek would come back the next day. Ravi used to live with his wife Rinky, who left the home on the same night. The victim was then left alone with Ravi, who allegedly raped her. His wife returned the next morning but did not react when the victim told her about the incident.

She instead gave her food, which made the 16-year-old dopey. The other two identified men then reached Ravi’s house and took the victim to Ashok Goyal, who allegedly confined her in his spa with the help of his associates Rohit and Mukesh.

The victim said that at first, Ashok sexually assaulted her then forced her to spend time with his clients. A soon as her statement was recorded, the police started their investigation and arrested Ravi and Rinki from their Ghaziabad home. After the investigation, both of them committed to their crimes. The police have also arrested the associates of the spa owner and are looking for the other two absconding suspects.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More