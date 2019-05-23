16th Lok Sabha Election in Chattisgarh or 20014 Lok Sabha Elections took place on three phases. The 16th Lok Sabha elections were held in the country in 2014 and this was the third Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh. The fourteen Lok Sabha elections in Chattisgarh was held in 2004, for 11 seats in the state.

16th Lok Sabha Election 2014 Chattisgarh: 16th Lok Sabha Election in Chattisgarh or 2014 Lok Sabha Elections took place on three phases on 10, 17 and 24 April 2014. The 16th Lok Sabha elections were held in the country in 2014 and this was the third Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh. In this election, the number of voters in Chhattisgarh was increased, this time there was 1 crore 76 lakh 57 thousand 867 voters in the state and 69.39 per cent voting in the state.

Formed in the year 2000 after separation from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh has 11 parliamentary constituencies and 90 Assembly constituencies. The fourteen Lok Sabha elections in Chattisgarh was held in 2004, for 11 seats in the state. This was the first time that an election had taken place in the state after it achieved its statehood from Madhya Pradesh in 2000. Main parties who battle against each other in 2004 Lok Sabha elections in Chattisgarh were Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Communist Party of India (CPI).

In this election, 278 candidates were fielded in the election, out of which 10 seats in the state also got a BJP victory and a seat in the Congress account. If the percentage of the parties’ percentage is seen in the state, the BJP 24.83, Congress got 19.55 and BSP got 2.44 per cent votes. In 2014, BJP has fielded lotus in 10 of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, while the Congress had to satisfy only one seat.

If you talk about 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, then in the state Bastar, Bilaspur, Durg, Janjgir-Champa, Kanker, Korba, Mahasamund Raigarh, Raipur, Rajnandgaon and Sarjuga (Surguja) are the Lok Sabha constituencies.

Kamalbhan Singh Marabi, Vishnu Deo Sai, Kamla Devi Patle,Vikram Usendi,Dinesh Kashyap,Chandulal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya),Ramesh Bais,Tamradhwaj Sahu,Abhishek Singh,Lakhan Lal Sahu,Banshilal Mahto are the elected MPs from the State.

Year Name of State/ UT Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Name Party Abbreviation Margin Votes 2014 Chhattisgarh Bastar Dinesh Kashyap BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 124359 2014 Chhattisgarh Bilaspur Lakhan Lal Sahu BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 176436 2014 Chhattisgarh Durg Tamradhwaj Sahu Indian National Congress (INC) 16848 2014 Chhattisgarh Janjgir-Champa Kamla Patle BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 174961 2014 Chhattisgarh Kanker Vikram Dev Usendi BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 35158 2014 Chhattisgarh Korba Dr. Banshilal Mahto BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 4265 2014 Chhattisgarh Mahasamund Chandu Lal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya) BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 1217 2014 Chhattisgarh Raigarh Vishnu Deo Sai BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 216750 2014 Chhattisgarh Raipur Ramesh Bais BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 171646 2014 Chhattisgarh Rajnandgaon Abhishek Singh BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 235911 2014 Chhattisgarh Sarguja Kamalbhan Singh Marabi BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 147236

