16th Lok Sabha Election 2014 Chattisgarh: 16th Lok Sabha Election in Chattisgarh or 2014 Lok Sabha Elections took place on three phases on 10, 17 and 24 April 2014. The 16th Lok Sabha elections were held in the country in 2014 and this was the third Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh. In this election, the number of voters in Chhattisgarh was increased, this time there was 1 crore 76 lakh 57 thousand 867 voters in the state and 69.39 per cent voting in the state.
Formed in the year 2000 after separation from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh has 11 parliamentary constituencies and 90 Assembly constituencies. The fourteen Lok Sabha elections in Chattisgarh was held in 2004, for 11 seats in the state. This was the first time that an election had taken place in the state after it achieved its statehood from Madhya Pradesh in 2000. Main parties who battle against each other in 2004 Lok Sabha elections in Chattisgarh were Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Communist Party of India (CPI).
In this election, 278 candidates were fielded in the election, out of which 10 seats in the state also got a BJP victory and a seat in the Congress account. If the percentage of the parties’ percentage is seen in the state, the BJP 24.83, Congress got 19.55 and BSP got 2.44 per cent votes. In 2014, BJP has fielded lotus in 10 of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, while the Congress had to satisfy only one seat.
If you talk about 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, then in the state Bastar, Bilaspur, Durg, Janjgir-Champa, Kanker, Korba, Mahasamund Raigarh, Raipur, Rajnandgaon and Sarjuga (Surguja) are the Lok Sabha constituencies.
Kamalbhan Singh Marabi, Vishnu Deo Sai, Kamla Devi Patle,Vikram Usendi,Dinesh Kashyap,Chandulal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya),Ramesh Bais,Tamradhwaj Sahu,Abhishek Singh,Lakhan Lal Sahu,Banshilal Mahto are the elected MPs from the State.
|Year
|Name of State/ UT
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Candidate Name
|Party Abbreviation
|Margin Votes
|2014
|Chhattisgarh
|Bastar
|Dinesh Kashyap
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|124359
|2014
|Chhattisgarh
|Bilaspur
|Lakhan Lal Sahu
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|176436
|2014
|Chhattisgarh
|Durg
|Tamradhwaj Sahu
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|16848
|2014
|Chhattisgarh
|Janjgir-Champa
|Kamla Patle
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|174961
|2014
|Chhattisgarh
|Kanker
|Vikram Dev Usendi
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|35158
|2014
|Chhattisgarh
|Korba
|Dr. Banshilal Mahto
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|4265
|2014
|Chhattisgarh
|Mahasamund
|Chandu Lal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya)
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|1217
|2014
|Chhattisgarh
|Raigarh
|Vishnu Deo Sai
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|216750
|2014
|Chhattisgarh
|Raipur
|Ramesh Bais
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|171646
|2014
|Chhattisgarh
|Rajnandgaon
|Abhishek Singh
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|235911
|2014
|Chhattisgarh
|Sarguja
|Kamalbhan Singh Marabi
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|147236