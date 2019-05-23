The Indian general election in Jharkhand was held for 14 seats in a state. This was the third time that the Lok Sabha Election took place in the state. Out of total 14 seats, The BJP achieved a surprising victory in the 2014 general elections in Jharkhand by winning 12 seats.

16th Lok Sabha Elections 2014 Jharkhand: The Indian general election in Jharkhand was held for 14 seats in a state. The voting process was held in three phases on 10,17 and 24 April 2014. During the 2014 general elections, Jharkhand had a total of 2.03 crore voters and 63.82 per cent voting was registered in the state.

Out of total 14 seats, The BJP achieved a surprising victory in the 2014 general elections in Jharkhand by winning 12 seats. The Congress and its alliance party JMM managed to win two constituencies in the state.BJP got 40.71 votes in Jharkhand, JMM got 9.42, Congress got 13.48 per cent and JVM got 12.25 per cent.

Pashupati Nath Singh defeated Congress leader Ajay Kumar Dubey from Dhanbad. Wherein Bidyut Mahato defeated Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) leader Ajay Kumar from Jamshedpur.

In Ranchi, former union minister and sitting Congress MP, Subodh Kant Sahay was outnumbered by BJP’s Ram Tahal Choudhary.

BJP’s Jayant Sinha, son of former external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha, defeated Congress MLA Saurabh Narain Singh in Hazaribagh. Sitting BJP MP Ravindra Pandey also very comfortably won against his rival, JMM MLA Jagannath Mahto in Giridih.

Sunil Kumar Singh of the BJP won against Congress’s Dhiraj Prasad Sahu from Chatra. An interesting battle was held at Godda seat, Furkan Ansari of the Congress was beaten by BJP’s Nishikant Dubey.

Am epic battle of two former chief ministers unfolded in the Dumka (ST) seat as sitting MP Shibu Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha contested against Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) Babulal Marandi While the BJP fielded Sunil Soren, a one-time protege of Shibu Soren, to try and prevent an eighth Lok Sabha poll win for the JMM chief in Dumka.

Interestingly, Sunil Soren was lured away from Shibu Soren by Babulal Marandi, who, However, later left BJP to start the JVM(P) in 2006.

Year Name of State/ UT Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Name Party Abbreviation Margin Votes 2014 Jharkhand Chatra Sunil Kumar Singh BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 178026 2014 Jharkhand Dhanbad Pashupati Nath Singh BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 292954 2014 Jharkhand Dumka Shibu Soren JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA (JMM) 39030 2014 Jharkhand Giridih Ravindra Kumar Pandey BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 40313 2014 Jharkhand Godda Nishikant Dubey BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 60682 2014 Jharkhand Hazaribagh Jayant Sinha BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 159128 2014 Jharkhand Jamshedpur Bidyut Baran Mahato BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 99876 2014 Jharkhand Khunti Karia Munda BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 92248 2014 Jharkhand Kodarma Ravindra Kr. Ray BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 98654 2014 Jharkhand Lohardaga Sudarshan Bhagat BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 6489 2014 Jharkhand Palamau Vishnu Dayal Ram BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 263942 2014 Jharkhand Rajmahal Vijay Kumar Hansdak JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA (JMM) 41337 2014 Jharkhand Ranchi Ram Tahal Choudhary BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 199303 2014 Jharkhand Singhbhum Laxman Giluwa BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 87524

