16th Lok Sabha elections 2014 Uttrakhand: The 2014 Indian general election, in Uttrakhand, occurred for 5 seats in the state. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, there were 70 lakh 41 thousand 765 voters in Uttarakhand and a total of 61.67 per cent voting was registered in the state. In 2014, 64 candidates contested 5 Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, unlike previous elections in Uttarakhand, BJP won the five seats of the state and the Congress could not even open the account.
According to the percentage of voting this year, in Uttarakhand, BJP got 55.93 per cent votes, BSP got 4.78 per cent and Congress got 34.40 per cent. All 5 seats were won by the Bharatiya Janta Party. The State, which was formed in the year 2000, witnessed its third Lok Sabha polls on May 7. In the year 2004, the BJP won three seats, and the Congress and the SP won one seat each. In the year 2009, the Congress won all five seats in the State.
It was a complete reversal for Congress as compared to 2009 results. Congress bagged all 5 seats, but in 2014 elections all 5 seats were won by the Bharatiya Janta Party. In Haridwar, state chief minister Harish Rawat’s wife Renuka Rawat was defeated by the former chief minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank.
In Tehri, BJP candidate and the daughter-in-law of erstwhile Tehri royal family Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, riding on a “Modi wave” defeated former CM Vijay Bahuguna’s son Saket Bahuguna.
In Pauri, former BJP chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri defeated young and popular Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat.
In Nainital, former BJP chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari defeated Congress MP, 57-year-old KC Singh Baba, who is the erstwhile king of Kumaon. In Almora, BJP MLA Ajay Tamta defeated sitting Congress MP Pradeep Tamta.
|Year
|Name of State/ UT
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Candidate Name
|Party Abbreviation
|Margin Votes
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Chatra
|Sunil Kumar Singh
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|178026
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Dhanbad
|Pashupati Nath Singh
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|292954
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Dumka
|Shibu Soren
|JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA (JMM)
|39030
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Giridih
|Ravindra Kumar Pandey
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|40313
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Godda
|Nishikant Dubey
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|60682
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Hazaribagh
|Jayant Sinha
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|159128
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Jamshedpur
|Bidyut Baran Mahato
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|99876
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Khunti
|Karia Munda
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|92248
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Kodarma
|Ravindra Kr. Ray
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|98654
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Lohardaga
|Sudarshan Bhagat
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|6489
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Palamau
|Vishnu Dayal Ram
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|263942
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Rajmahal
|Vijay Kumar Hansdak
|JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA (JMM)
|41337
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Ranchi
|Ram Tahal Choudhary
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|199303
|2014
|Jharkhand
|Singhbhum
|Laxman Giluwa
|BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)
|87524