17-Year-Old Domestic Worker Discovered Dead At SP MLA’s Residence In Badohi, Police Investigate Suspected Suicide

A 17-year-old girl employed as a domestic worker at the residence of SP MLA Zahid Beg was found dead in a suspected suicide case, police said.

As per the police, the girl was found hanging in a room at the terrace of the owner’s house.

On Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan confirmed the incident, stating, “A 17-year-old girl working in the house of the local MLA died by suicide. Police and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) teams reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The body has been taken into custody, and post-mortem proceedings are underway.”

“An investigation is being conducted from all possible angles to determine the cause of the suicide. Why the hanged herself is a matter of investigation,” SP Katyayan added.

Further details are awaited.