West Bengal violence seems to have no end as in another shocking incident a 17-year boy was shot dead with four other injured in state’s violence-hit Bhatapara following clashes between unidentified people this morning. Seventeen-year-old Rambabu Shawm who was killed in the clash was a pani puri seller while the injured have been admitted to hospital.

Reports suggest that the region of Bhatpura was embroiled in massive protest and violence at the hands of unidentified people in the area and that police had to deploy water cannons and tear gas to control the situation. In fact, it had used bombs and gunshots as well.

The incident took place hours before the Director General of Police’s visit in the area where he was to inaugurate a new building for the local police station in North 24 Parganas district. The blast took place an hour before his arrival. Soon after the incident, DG’s convoy returned and the inauguration of the new police station has now been postponed.

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been stationed in the area following the unrest in the area. All shops, market places and business establishments have been shut too.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, West Bengal constantly made it to headlines for repetitive instances of clash mainly between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers.

In the wake of ongoing violence in the state, a group of prominent Muslims have written to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee to review the situation and bring normalcy in the state. The letter was written following a strike by doctors and assault of former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta. The doctors demanded the chief minister to take stringent actions against the culprits.

