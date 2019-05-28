Lok Sabha elections 2019 proved to be one of the most interesting ones. With a lot of heavy-weighted celebrities in the fray, the polling results were most-awaited. As the results were announced, a lot of these celebrities lost and a few won. A major spotlight was on the actresses of Bengali film industry who stood in the Lok Sabha elections and ended up winning.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 proved to be one of the most interesting ones. With a lot of heavy-weighted celebrities in the fray, the polling results were most-awaited. As the results were announced, a lot of these celebrities lost and a few won. A major spotlight was on the actresses of Bengali film industry who stood in the Lok Sabha elections and ended up winning. The two popular beauties Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan won seats in this Lok Sabha elections as they stood from Mamta Banerjee’s party TMC tickets. The ladies also shared some photos as they reached the parliament but it did not get well-accepted by the Twitterati.

Talking about Mimi Chakraborty, she is an Indian actress who turned politician. Popular for her films in Bengali cinema and television, the diva is now also a part of the parliament. Mimi stood as the candidate for Jadavpur Loksabha seat in Lok Sabha elections 2019 and ended up winning it. Mimi has been a model before she started her career in television. Check out some of the super glamorous and fashionable photos of Mimi Chakraborty!

Similarly, Nusrat Jahan is a popular face in the Bengali Film industry who joined politics as an MP candidate under TMC in the year 2019. The lady had debuted in the film industry with the movie Shotru. Some of her best performances were lauded in Khiladi opposite Ankush Hazra, Sondhe Namar Agey, with Rahul Bose and Power, with Jeet under the banner of Shree Venkatesh Films. Here’s introducing to you the gorgeous MP in 5 stunning Instagram photos that will win your hearts!

Mimi Chakraborty contested the elections from Jadhavpur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal and ended up winning it while Nusrat Jahan won the seat from Basirhat in West Bengal. Both of the beauties have a blooming career in the regional film industry and are popular faces for the people of Bengal. As the ladies won the constituencies, Twitterati started expressing their feelings with posts and some people also thought of it an opportunity to troll them.

Check out the tweets over here!

Soon after the actresses posted photos of them in the parliament, the Twitterati started bashing them. Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were announced as the Trinamool candidates days back.

Congratulations and More Power to the 2 New & Young Member of Parliament from #Bengal! Wishing @mimichakraborty and @nusratchirps all the best from @SISE_IN for a brand new journey!! pic.twitter.com/ToP14tUUug — Second Innings (@SISE_IN) May 27, 2019

To brave all odds and come this far shows true character! @nusratchirps has left no stones unturned to prove to her people that at this young age she is ready to lead from the front! We wish her all the best for the #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/GLq0S3lKmC — Second Innings (@SISE_IN) May 22, 2019

