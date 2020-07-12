18 members of the staff working in close proximity with Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan tested positive for Covid-19. Maharashtra Governor went into self-isolation.

18 members of the staff working in close proximity with Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan tested positive for Covid-19. BMC to test them again.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Governor, went into self-isolation. He will not work for some days. Maharashtra governor will get tested soon.

Raj Bhavan is the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra. It is located in Mumbai. the capital city of Maharashtra.

Nearly 100 staff members of Raj Bhavan took the COVID-19 test. The junior electrical engineer was the first person to test positive on the premises.

This comes after Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. They had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Abhishek said both his father and he had had mild symptoms. He also requested everybody to be calm and not panic. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Amitabh Bachchan is asymptomatic and stable.

Mumbai is one of the hardest-hit cities by the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Yesterday Maharashtra recorded one more highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new cases, which took the total count to 2,46,600. Saturday’s rise in cases beats the record increase of 7,862 reported the day before.

Total active cases in Mumbai are 95,647. 4,360 patients were discharged on Saturday, which took to the number of recovered patients to 1,36,985.

According to the state health department, 223 deaths reported during the day, the death toll crossed the 10,000-mark to reach 10,116. With 73 more people succumbing to the virus, the toll in Mumbai is 5,205.

