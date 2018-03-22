An Indian girl, who was 18 years old had died due to injury after a Nokia smartphone allegedly exploded. As per reports, the girl was talking to her relative while she plugged her phone into a charger. And soon after that, the phone blasted resulting in her unconsciousness and later death. Police are investigating the matter.

In a shocking incident, according to reports by some leading daily, an 18-year-old girl had allegedly died after her phone blasted while she was speaking to her relative. The girl, who was a resident of Kheriakani, Odisha was using a Nokia 3310 mobile phone, which is the main prop of the incident. Reports said that the girl had plugged into the charger as she saw that her phone was running out of charge in her battery while speaking to her native. The girl, Uma Oram was immediately rushed to the local hospital but later died succumbed to her injury.

Moreover, since 2017, the manufacturing company of Nokia smartphones is HMD Global. The company’s spokesperson said that they were not able to autonomously verify the facts of any such report and they are confirming that the phone in question was not manufactured by HMD Global. The person further said, “As HMD Global, we are committed to producing high-quality handsets which deliver a strong user experience and meet high customer expectations.” Further probe on the incident is on. Meanwhile, police are gathering evidence and post-mortem reports will be out soon.

