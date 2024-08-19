19 Bengaluru Nursing Students Hospitalized After Rat Repellent Causes Breathing Issues

As many as 19 students from the Adarsh Nursing College hostel in Bengaluru were taken to the hospital after experiencing breathing problems caused by rat repellent sprayed by the hostel management on the night of August 18, officials said on Monday.

“A total of 19 students fell ill due to breathing problems caused by exposure to poisonous substances. They were immediately admitted to nearby hospitals along with other students and hostel staff,” said West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police, S. Girish.

According to the West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police, three of the 19 students are in serious condition and have been shifted to the ICU.

“Almost all the students have received treatment in the hospitals and are now stable. However, three students—Jayan Varghese, Dileesh, and Jo Mon—are seriously ill and are currently in the ICU,” the DCP stated.

A case will be registered under Section 286 of the IPC against the hostel management staff responsible for using the rat poison, he added.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

