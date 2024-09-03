Tuesday, September 3, 2024

19-Year-Old Student Mistaken for Cow Smuggler Fatally Shot After 25-Km Chase in Haryana

According to sources, the student was driving his car when the vigilantes, suspecting him of smuggling cattle, began pursuing him.

A tragic case of mistaken identity in Haryana’s Faridabad district has led to the death of a 19-year-old student, who was shot and killed after being wrongly identified as a cattle smuggler. The incident, which has shocked the local community, involved a high-speed chase spanning 25 kilometres before a group of cow vigilantes fatally shot the young man.

According to sources, the student was driving his car when the vigilantes, suspecting him of smuggling cattle, began pursuing him. Despite the student’s attempts to evade them, the chase ended in his tragic death. Authorities have since arrested five individuals in connection with the incident, which has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice.

This incident highlights the growing concerns over vigilantism and the dangerous consequences of such actions, particularly when innocent lives are lost due to rash and unfounded assumptions. The case is under investigation, as the community and the victim’s family demand accountability and a thorough inquiry into the events that led to this tragic loss of life.

