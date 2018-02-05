Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson said that Tytler has audaciously confessed to his crimes like a proclaimed offender. In clip 1, according to Manjit, Tytler expressed remorse for not being able to recover Rs 150 crores in cash from his friends. In clip 2, Tytler has stated that his son is in a company which has accounts in Swiss banks and Tytler also boasts about going to Rajya Sabha or being offered the Chief Minister-ship of Delhi.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday released a sting operation of ex-member of Parliament of Congress, Mr Jagdish Tytler where he has admitted to killing 100 Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide. The president of the committee and national spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjit Singh GK released a series of five video clips in Constitution Club of India before the media persons.

Manjit Singh GK told that an unknown man on the afternoon of February 3, 2018 handed over a white envelope to the security guards. The said envelope had Manjit’s name written on it with a “to be opened only by Manjit Singh G.K.” message on it. When Manjit reached his home at around 3 PM at his home, he was given the envelope. After opening the envelope, Manjit Singh GK found some documents and a pen drive.

Upon reading the documents, he discovered that it related to the script of those 5 videos recorded allegedly on December 8, 2011. Manjit Singh immediately forwarded the said envelope to his office at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib for further action and opinion by the Media and Legal Department of DSGMC. When the Media Cell Chairman S Parminder Pal Singh opened the pen drive and found out 5 video clips of Jagdish Tytler. Manjit Singh immediately called up for a press conference to be scheduled on Monday so that the whole truth could be brought out before the nation. Post the press conference, the envelope would be handed over to CBI and Delhi Police for further action.

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson said that Tytler has audaciously confessed to his crimes like a proclaimed offender. In clip 1, according to Manjit, Tytler expressed remorse for not being able to recover Rs 150 crores in cash from his friends. In clip 2, Tytler has stated that his son is in a company which has accounts in Swiss banks and Tytler also boasts about going to Rajya Sabha or being offered the Chief Minister-ship of Delhi.

According to Manjit, it is clip 3 which has caused shock waves through the Sikhs all around the globe where Tytler clearly says that he has killed 100s of Sikhs and he has lost faith in Congress senior leader Manmohan Singh.

The representative of Shiromani Akali Dal stated that clip 4 contains videos where Tytler boasts about being close with Judiciary and how he has got Justice Pathak and Mrs Justice Pathak appointed to the Court. Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson said that Tytler has confessed to his crime of perpetrating the genocide with the assistance of state machinery and interference with the judicial set-up.