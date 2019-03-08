Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has said the court that investigation against Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler, a key 1984 riots-accused will be completed in two months. At least 3,000 people were killed in the anti-Sikh violence that erupted after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has told the court that investigation against Jagdish Tytler, a key 1984 riots-accused will be completed in two months. The court has adjourned the case till May 22. The CBI has also filed a report on Abhishek Verma, an eyewitness in the dreadful riots. Tytler is the key accused in the case where almost hundreds of people were killed.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI files report on lie-detector test conducted on Abhishek Verma, an eyewitness of riots, before a Delhi court. CBI tells court, investigation against Jagdish Tytler (in pic) to be completed within two months from today. Case adjourned till May 22. pic.twitter.com/7vwfjUUQSq — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019

At least 3,000 people were killed in the anti-Sikh violence that erupted after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi. The prime minister was killed by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Meanwhile, Tytler argued the charges levelled against him. The court then issued case to CBI to investigate the matter against the former union minister.

In the Manmohan Singh led government in 2004, Tytler became a minister but later had to quit after the 1984 riot allegations levelled against him.

Tytler and Sajjan Kumar another Congress leader were both accused in the riots while, Sajjan Kumar, was sentenced to life in jail in December last year by the Delhi High Court.

Another Chief Minister Kamal Nath, whose name has come up in witness accounts, faced protests after he was picked by party president Rahul Gandhi as Madhya Pradesh CM recently.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More