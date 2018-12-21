1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Delhi High Court has rejected ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's plea for more time to surrender. Sajjan Kumar, who is a convict in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, had requested a month’s time to surrender before Delhi High Court but today court rejected the plea.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar’s plea, who was seeking more time to surrender. Ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has requested a month’s time to surrender before Delhi High Court, which was dismissed by the court today. Yesterday, senior advocate HS Phoolka had told media that they will oppose Sajjan Kumar’s request. “I have advised victims not to move the Supreme Court because if both sides file the appeal, the court will hear in detail. Life imprisonment till death is a better punishment than the death sentence,” HS Phoolka had said.

A day after Delhi High Court announced him guilty, in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar had resigned from the primary membership of the party. Former MLA and senior leader Sajjan Kumar sent his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that he resigning from the primary membership of the party in the wake of the judgement of the Delhi High court. “I tender my resignation with immediate effect from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress in the wake of the judgement of the Hon’ble high court of Delhi against me,” Sajjan Kumar said.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi High Court dismissed Sajjan Kumar's plea which sought more time to surrender pic.twitter.com/Bw8wGwzcCz — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2018

